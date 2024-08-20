Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet Buddy – a ‘happy-go-lucky’ dog who is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

The six-year-old Labrador cross German Shepherd is currently in care at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Staff said he is bound to thrive with a dedicated family, who are just as keen to teach him as he is to learn.

Participating in reward-based training is one of Buddy’s most favoured pastimes, and he already has a variety of tricks in his repertoire – offer him a tasty treat, and he’ll do a ‘sit’, ‘wait’, ‘paw’, ‘high five’, ‘down’, ‘spin’, and ‘play dead’.

Adorable dog at Dogs Trust Shoreham seeks a dedicated family in Sussex. Photo: Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust said his enthusiasm ‘occasionally gets the better of him’ and can turn into overwhelm; leaving him to forget his manners. Because of this, he would be best suited to a calm, adult-only household.

He’ll also need a multi-carer household, so that there’s always someone around to keep him company.

Learning to greet other dogs calmly is one of the things Buddy is currently working on with the support from his carers.

While he is making great progress, Buddy will need to be the only pet in his new home but could possibly have walking buddies with well-suited canine companions.

Adel Burnett, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Buddy is a friendly and enthusiastic chap who highly values spending time with his people pals.

"As well as gentle walks, Buddy also enjoys swimming in the sea, solving food-based enrichment puzzles, carrying his teddies around to show off with, and snuggling on the sofa with his humans in the evenings. We hope he finds his forever home very soon.”

If you think you could offer Buddy his forever home, or you would like to find out more about the other pooches at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.