An anti-racism group has ‘denounced’ Government plans to set up three asylum seekers centres in the UK, one of which is planned for an East Sussex town.

Representatives from Stand Up To Racism spoke out against the proposals at a public gathering in Bexhill today (Saturday, April 1), where a former prison and training centre is earmarked to be converted into a centre for asylum seekers.

This week the Home Office announced that the Northeye site in Bexhill is one of three to be chosen in the UK, and will accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The other two sites are in Scampton, Lincolnshire and Wethersfield in Essex.

Simon Hester, chair of Hastings & District Trades Union Council and representing Stand Up To Racism, said the plans were ‘scapegoating refugees for the Government’s own failures’.

He said: “The Government are behaving disgracefully towards refugees. They are scapegoating refugees for their own failures and what is happening here is an example of a complete disaster created by the Government.

"Refugees are not to blame for the housing crisis nor the NHS crisis. Of course an internment camp is not an appropriate place for refugees but the problem has been created by the Government. Refugees should be allowed to work and allowed to live in our community.”

Mr Hester was speaking at a gathering where residents met outside the gates of the Northeye site to voice their concerns over the plans.

Lisa Marchant, who organised today’s event, said: “I have lived on this estate for more than 12 years. There’s 200 residents who live here, families and lots of young children. There is a big concern on the estate and from the community that we are going to have 800 men moving into the site by September and by January 2024 we will have 1,200 men in there. The biggest concern for us is security, safety and also for our local amenities.”

The Refugee Council has also criticised the Home Office plans.

Enver Solomon, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Using former military sites and prisons do not provide any serious, workable solutions. They won’t act as a deterrence. Instead we should be providing accommodation which treats people with humanity, dignity and compassion.”

Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, revealed the plans for the three sites in the Commons this week.

The Government said it was costing £6 million a day to house asylum seekers in hotel accommodation.

Speaking about the Northeye site, a Home Office spokesperson said: “We expect there to be around 800 people in phase one of the site opening by September 2023. We plan to accommodate around 1,200 people by December 2023. The site will accommodate single adult male asylum seekers.

"The proposal being looked at is for new accommodation to provide accommodation for the asylum-seekers and on-site recreation, a shop, faith and worship and some level of medical services would be available.

“By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.”

