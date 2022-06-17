Gatwick Airport supports summer of community events across local region

Taking place at Horley Recreation Ground, the carnival returns following a two-year absence due to Covid-19. This year’s theme is Superheroes, and a parade will pass through the town, starting from the Victoria Road car park at 12:30pm on Saturday, June 18.

Horley Carnival is one of a number of this summer’s local events sponsored by Gatwick Airport. On Sunday, May 8, Gatwick was the official sponsor of the Run Gatwick RaceCrew team, a group of more than 300 volunteers who helped support runners and spectators through marshalling duties, manning the bag drop and water stations and setting up the event village.

More than 20 Gatwick Airport staff also signed up across the half marathon, 10k and 5k events, raising much needed funds for the airport’s charity partners, including Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex, and Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (SASH Charity).

Gatwick Airport supports Crawley Pride

Gatwick is also sponsoring Crawley Pride between August 19 – 21 and sponsored Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex’s month-long Hound Hike 100 event and the Crawley Community Awards.

The airport supported the Charlwood Platinum Jubilee Celebration on June 4 and 5, and is supporting the Horsham Children’s Parade on July 3. Also, providing on-airport space for Creative Crawley’s ‘Aura’ installation – a five-metre-tall puppet, celebrating Crawley New Town’s 75th anniversary - on August 11.

This is alongside a programme of education and skills initiatives with local schools, including learning live broadcasts, speakers for schools and the ‘Dare to Dream’ project – through which a number of Gatwick staff have been mentoring students from Hazelwick School.

Stakeholder Engagement Manager at Gatwick Airport Melanie Wrightson, said: “Following two difficult years for Gatwick, the aviation industry and all our local communities, it’s fantastic to see these brilliant events return for 2022.

Run Gatwick

“We are proud to be able to continue to support our communities through sponsorship of a number of events and activities, as well as supporting our wonderful charity partners through staff fundraising initiatives.”