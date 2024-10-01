Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham and Crawley are being named as among the best places in the UK to buy or sell a property.

New figures show that the two towns are among the top 20 areas in the country where houses sell the fastest.

The figures – released by Quick Move Now and Home.co.uk – reveal that during September this year, houses in Horsham spent around 67 days on the market and properties in Crawley stayed on the market for around 62 days.

Glasgow tops the list, with properties in the city typically spending just 33 days on the market. At the other end of the scale, figures show that properties in the London area take the longest to find a buyer.

Figures show that houses in Mayfair stay on the market the longest at 205 days, followed by Soho and Marylebone.

Quick Move Now managing director Danny Luke said: “This data clearly shows a property market of two halves. Nationally, typical time on the market has increased year-on-year from 84 days to 93 days. Yet, in 18 of the 20 best locations to sell a property, typical time on the market has fallen.”

He added: “Home data suggests there are currently nearly half a million unsold properties in England and Wales – the highest level since November 2014.

"This availability of stock is creating a downward pressure on pricing and longer time on the market, but in the pockets where there is high demand, we are seeing both stronger pricing and quicker sales.”