Edith May Saunders was born in Brighton on June 8, 1923. She was the second eldest of four children and at 18 she joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) until 1944. After leaving the WAAF she got married and and had six children. She moved from Brighton to Newhaven after she was widowed 27 years ago, a place she loves and where is very well known.

The family celebrated with Edith, with flowers, cake and party food. She is also seen pictured smiling with her 100th birthday card from HM King Charles III and HM The Queen Consort.

Jeanette Standen, Edith’s niece, thanked the mayor: “Firstly, I would like to say thank you so much for visiting my auntie on Thursday for her 100th birthday. She was so so pleased you came, and for the beautiful flowers and card. You really made her day.”

Newhaven mayor Julie Carr visited Edith Saunders to celebrate her 100th birthday. Photo: Julie Carr

