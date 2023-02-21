It’s National Love Your Pet Day today, so we asked you to send in photos of your beloved animals of all shapes and sizes!

Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures of their adorable pets.

Every day is ‘Love Your Pet Day’ at Sussex World, so we’ve loved seeing them!

Take a look at the photos below to see if your treasured companion made it into our picture gallery.

See more from Dog Friendly Sussex here, and click here to find out about some of the rescue dogs in the county looking for homes.

Make sure you also take a look at the adorable pets living across Sussex – including in Worthing, Chichester, Eastbourne and Hastings.

1 . Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day Katy Bryant's beautiful little girl Willow - 'a gorgeous soul and so loving'. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day Jennie Pole's cat Gizmo, otherwise known as Gizzymoodle. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day Joanna Beadle-Rotherham's cat could easily be mistaken for a bat! Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4 . Sussex celebrates National Love Your Pet Day Marléne Tanriverdi's beautiful rescue boy Jasper. Photo: UGC Photo Sales