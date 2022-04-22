Public backlash over plans to increase Horsham parking fees

Residents fear that charging people up to 15 per cent more to park in Horsham town centre will sound a death knell for local shops.

They say people will be put off driving into the town and will turn more often to online shopping.

Many have taken to West Sussex County Times’ Facebook page to air their views.

Stuart Gumm said: “What a shocker ... easy target motorists once again. Not just affecting shoppers, what about people that work in the centre of Horsham and have to drive in?

“Things are already tough enough. Public transport is unreliable and expensive.”

Martin N Penfold queried: “How exactly do they justify these increases?

“Shops in the town centre are closing more, the whole town centre is either ‘Coffee or Eat’.

“The facilities are exactly the same at the carparks (Swan Walk has exactly the same broken lifts) so why is the increase justified?”

Maureen Magee added: “Horsham is like a ghost town with loads of shops closed, certainly not worth an increase in car park fees now.

“In fact it would be better to reduce fees.”

Pete Edwards suggested: “Why don’t they think like Wiltshire. I parked there recently, went to pay for parking and found the first two hours were free to help the shops.

“Simple but effective.”

Steve Darby said: “So with everything else on the increase we will see the shops closing.”

And Mark Holtman added: “Well sadly an increase in parking charges makes one turn to Amazon.”

Richard Smallridge agreed: “Retail is dying slowly and this really doesn’t help.”

Wendy Inkpin said: “They really are making it harder for shops. People will end up not going into town.”

Lois Diplock also agreed: “Ridiculous to raise car parking charges when the town has had so many shops closing. Not very sensible!”