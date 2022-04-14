Study dashes hopes of a bridge over lethal A281 crossing

The campaigners have been battling for years to get West Sussex County Council to build the bridge over the A281 at a point where the busy road splits the Downs Link path in two at Rudgwick.

Warnings about the dangerous crossing came tragically true in July 2020 when a young man on a Downs Link charity bike ride died after being involved in a crash with a lorry.

At an inquest into the young cyclist’s death the coroner told West Sussex County Council it had to make the crossing safe and noted that it had commissioned a feasibility study.

Tributes left at the spot on the Downs Link where a cyclist tragically died

And results of the study - seen by the West Sussex County Times - reveal that building the bridge would cost around £2 million and that is considered ‘uneconomic.’

Instead, it is being proposed that a Pegasus crossing - a signalised pedestrian crossing - should be installed.

The study, by WSP consultants, also rules out installing a traffic island because there is insufficient land.

The Pegasus crossing, estimated to cost between £600,000 and £700,000, would include an adjustment to the Downs Link access ramps.

It is thought further study work would be needed to determine the impact of the scheme before a decision is made on the full scope of works.

The council expects to work in partnership with walking and cycling charity SUSTRANS to work out a final design and costs before the next steps are decided.

The campaign group Bridge The Downs Link has always maintained that a bridge “is the only option which makes the crossing safe for everyone.”

A spokesperson said: “A bridge is technically straightforward at the site and is expected to cost no more than £2 million.

“According to government figures, that’s about the same amount as the cost to society every time someone is killed on our roads.”

West sussex County Council has been approached for comment.