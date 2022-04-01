V2 Radio presenter to travel to Poland to support Ukrainian refugees

The huge influx of refugees has not been declared as a National Crisis in Poland, meaning that Non-Governmental Organisations can only direct their efforts into Ukraine itself – there is no funding for those arriving in Poland.

A former British Forces Broadcasting radio presenter, Milly will work alongside her friend Sarah, who is part of a small but dedicated team of volunteers on the Polish/Ukraine border.

For the past five weeks Sarah and her team have been supporting the refugees who have left everything behind in order to escape with their lives.

Milly said: “Refugees who have literally had to step across the corpses of their fellow country people to get to safety are arriving with nothing but traumatised hearts and minds. The more people that arrive, the greater the problem becomes.

"Sarah and the team are distributing travel packs onto the coaches bound for The Netherlands and Portugal, as well as liaising with the UK Home Office visa application centre to set up communication lines with volunteers trying to process Ukrainian families into the UK.

"But this is still bound up in endless red tape and the Government’s refugee scheme isn’t in service yet. They are also trying to help support pet rescue centres. The money they are raising is going directly to where it is needed - and fast.

"Like many, I have been so moved by the plight of the Ukrainian people. From the moment the nightmare began I wanted to do something to help, but I just couldn’t see how. Now I feel blessed to have had an opportunity presented to me.”

Departing on Monday 4 April for a week, Milly plans to help Sarah and the team, as well as sending reports back to V2 Radio.

