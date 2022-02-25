World-class chefs to showcase their skills at restaurants around Horsham and Mid Sussex

Welsh kitchen wizard Gareth Ward will be at Interlude Restaurant at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens in Lower Beeding on Monday (February 28).

And Great British Menu judge Daniel Clifford will be in action at South Lodge Hotel in Lower Beeding on Sunday March 6,

Also taking part are Adam Byatt, Alex Bond, Tom Booton and Kim Ratcharoen.

Six world-class chefs will be showcasing their skills at top restaurants around Horsham

The world-class chefs will be collaborating with six resident chefs at their restaurants across the area.

Between them, they have eight Michelin stars, two Great British Menu winners and one MasterChef: The Professionals winner.

The event has been organised by the Sussex-based food education charity Table Talk Foundation in partnership with The Staff Canteen to raise funds for food education for local schoolchildren.

Table Talk Foundation trustee Dan Wade said the showcase week would highlight the joy of cooking and also put the focus firmly on food education.

“This is our first showcase event and we are delighted at the support we have had from some amazing chefs and the wonderful restaurants here in Sussex,” he said.

“It will deliver diners with the most amazing culinary experience, but also help us shine a light on some of the challenges facing parents and children in respect of poor diets and associated health risks.”

Dan said that by the time children finish their primary school education, a third of them will be overweight or obese. Childhood obesity has more than doubled in the last 10 years.

“Our main focus is to support primary schools in Sussex in delivering high quality food education.

“We fund a scheme to bring chefs and hospitality professionals into schools to help children develop healthy eating habits, an enthusiasm and interest in food and an insight into the hospitality industry.”

The showcase week timetable is: Monday February 28: Gareth Ward teams up with chef Jean Delport at Interlude in Lower Beeding.

Tuesday March 1: Adam Byatt joins George Blogg at Gravetye Manor in East Grinstead.

Wednesday March 2: Alex Bond joins Matt Gillan at Heritage, Slaugham.

Thursday March 3: Tom Booton joins Steven Edwards at Etch in Hove.

Friday March 4: Kim Ratcharoen joins Michael Bremner at 64 Degrees in Brighton.

Sunday March 6: Daniel Clifford joins Greg Clarke at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding.

A key part of the fundraising will be an online auction offering top prizes and experiences.