Yacht towed to safety by Eastbourne RNLI volunteers

A yacht that suffered engine failure while near Eastbourne was rescued by local volunteers, the RNLI said.

The crew was made aware of the incident at around 7.15pm on Friday, June 2, according to the RNLI.

A spokesperson said: “They were tasked to assist an 11-metre yacht with three persons onboard that had suffered engine failure whilst on passage to Eastbourne.

“Due to the prevailing weather and sea conditions at the entrance to Sovereign Harbour the decision was made that the safest option was for the Eastbourne lifeboat to attach a tow line and tow the casualty into the safety of Sovereign Harbour.”

Eastbourne RNLI's Diamond Jubilee (Photo by Jon Rigby)