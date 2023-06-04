Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Yacht towed to safety by Eastbourne RNLI volunteers

A yacht that suffered engine failure while near Eastbourne was rescued by local volunteers, the RNLI said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 4th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 13:34 BST

The crew was made aware of the incident at around 7.15pm on Friday, June 2, according to the RNLI.

A spokesperson said: “They were tasked to assist an 11-metre yacht with three persons onboard that had suffered engine failure whilst on passage to Eastbourne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to the prevailing weather and sea conditions at the entrance to Sovereign Harbour the decision was made that the safest option was for the Eastbourne lifeboat to attach a tow line and tow the casualty into the safety of Sovereign Harbour.”

Most Popular
Eastbourne RNLI's Diamond Jubilee (Photo by Jon Rigby)Eastbourne RNLI's Diamond Jubilee (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Eastbourne RNLI's Diamond Jubilee (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Back in April it was confirmed that Eastbourne RNLI’s Diamond Jubilee lifeboat would be moved to Kent as the boat is ‘more suited to the service calls there’.

Despite this, the station did receive a new D Class Inshore Lifeboat, named ‘The David H’, which replaced the outgoing ‘Lawrence and Percy Hobbs’ vessel.

READ THIS:

Eastbourne voted as 'Cougar Capital' of United Kingdom

Pictures: 999 Emergency Services Display returns to Eastbourne seafront

Sussex seaside town has the best quality of life for pensioners in the country, according to study

Related topics:RNLIEastbourne RNLISussexSovereign HarbourKentLawrence