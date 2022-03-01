Burgess Hill resident calls for immediate action to fill in ‘horrendous’ potholes

Mustak Miah, who owns Flavour restaurant in Keymer Road, said much of the surface of Royal George Road is still damaged.

“I’ve reported this to the Highways Team at West Sussex County Council,” said Mustak, 45, adding that he was told the issue had been passed onto contractors.

Mustak, who is currently running as a candidate in the Dunstall By Election in the town, previously pointed out the potholes on this road in January, as well as a water leak that had damaged the road.

Mustak Miah at the dangerous deep potholes in Royal George Road, Burgess Hill. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2203011.

He said South East Water had fixed the leak and repaired the part of the road the leak had damaged near the junction of Fairfield Road.

But, he said, after about six weeks the other potholes along the road have still not been fixed.

“Nothing seems to get done here in Burgess Hill,” said Mustak, adding that London Road is also in ‘terrible condition’ along with other roads in the town.

He said: “The potholes on Royal George Road are a lot deeper than 40mm, which are a lot higher and above the West Sussex County Council’s requirement for their intervention.”

Mustak said they need ‘immediate attention’ because they could damage vehicles and put road users in danger.