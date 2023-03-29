Eastbourne resident who led petition against potential Fisherman's Green development to run for councillor

A resident who started a petition that was against the possibility of 80 homes being built on Fisherman’s Green on Eastbourne seafront is set to run for councillor.

The Royal Parade resident will now run as a Conservative candidate in this May’s election for the Devonshire ward.

Ms Mullen explained that the confusion surrounding Fisherman’s Green after Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) labelled it as a ‘key development site’ in its Local Plan – Growth Strategy is why she decided to run.

Fiona Mullen (middle) with Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell (right) and leader of the Conservative group at Eastbourne Borough Council Robert Smart (left)

She added: “I believe Eastbourne deserves better.”

The Eastbourne resident, who moved to the town in 2011 after first visiting in the 1980s, said she was very humbled to be running for councillor.

She explained: “I think it is a big deal to put yourself forward and I would have never imagined myself in this position six months ago but I have been driven by the campaign and the desire to bring many improvements to the whole community. It is exciting and it is also a bit nerve-racking.

“I do appreciate the importance of the role of all councillors and the need for strong aspirations and morals within those roles, and I believe I have those qualities.”

The former university academic had praised Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell for seeking clarification with the government’s Levelling Up, Housing and Communities secretary Michael Gove to assure that Fisherman’s Green could be removed from the Local Plan.

She added: “I am most impressed with the stature and approach of Caroline Ansell MP and Councillor Robert Smart [leader of the

Conservative group at EBC] and look forward to working with them for the benefit of the residents of Devonshire and Eastbourne.”

EBC’s elections will be held on Thursday, May 4, while candidate nominations close at 4pm on Tuesday, April 4.

