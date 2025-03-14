New HMO approved for Selsey

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 14th Mar 2025, 17:26 BST
Plans to change a house in Selsey into a nine-room HMO have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application for Manorfield, in Manor Road, was given the nod by planning officers.

No alterations to the nine-bedroom home would be needed as the aim is to simply change the use of the building.

The council received eight letters of objection, with concerns raised including fears about increased anti-social behaviour in the area, ‘unacceptable’ parking pressure, and increased noise.

Chichester District Council

A report from planning officers said: “It is recognised that there are concerns from some residents about the proposals. However, the property could operate as a smaller HMO of six bedrooms under permitted development rights. In addition, there is a need for low-cost housing within this area of the district. This is given significant weight in the planning balance.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02166/FUL.

