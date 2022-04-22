Removal of trees leads to coffee shop plans being withdrawn

The Canadian coffee and baked goods chain Tim Hortons had its sights on the former Pizza Hut at Arun Retail Park in Shripney Road, Bersted, which closed in November.

After objections were raised by the council’s tree officer, the plans were withdrawn to amend the proposed walkway to ‘facilitate the retention’ of two trees.

Plans were submitted for external alterations to the existing building associated with the change of use from a restaurant to a coffee shop/restaurant selling food and drink for consumption on and off the premises.

The application includes alterations to the car park (including the creation of a drive-through lane, reconfiguration of cycle parking, new pedestrian crossings, and the increase in number of car parking spaces) and relocation of a footpath.

Four trees with preservation orders on them would need to be removed and replaced.

The plans have been submitted by the BBC Pension Fund Limited.

Tree officer Mark Warwick said two of the trees were not readily replaceable.

“These established trees are harmonious with surroundings and possess high growth potential,” he said.

“Furthermore, and as recognised in part, they are the dominant verdant features of note wholly within the site and already provide a much needed and significant visual contribution.”

His report concluded: “The underlying principle of development as described may be achievable without incurring the loss of higher value trees across the site, although this does not appear to have been an aspiration which is disappointing.

“If not possible to do so, then there would need to be an overriding benefit to the local community to justify that loss.

“Trees of lesser quality are (and will inevitably have) to be sacrificed to permit the most logical drive-thru route around and facilitate alterations to, the premises.

“This is reasonable and of itself would not incur undue long-term detriment to the visual amenity of surrounding area where compensated for with an ambitious soft landscape plan.

“The choice of replacement tree species and planting size is acceptable for this element of the scheme.

“As it stands, I am unable to lend this scheme my full support and so register an

objection.”

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BE/16/22/PL.

