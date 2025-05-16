Temporary Chichester hospital mortuary to be built while RAAC concrete replaced
The hospital applied for a lawful certificate for a temporary building at the Spitalfield Lane hospital which was agreed by Chichester District Council.
A letter with the application from Crowther Associates said: “The existing mortuary at St Richard’s has a reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) roof which needs to be replaced as part of the nationwide scheme to replace this type of roof.
"The new temporary mortuary is being constructed to continue to provide this service to the hospital while works are being completed.”
To see the plans on the Chichester District Council planning portal use the search reference 25/00702/PLD.