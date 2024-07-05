Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservatives have held the Bexhill & Battle seat at this year’s General Election.

Kieran Mullan, who was selected as at Conservative parliamentary candidate last month, was elected MP for the constituency.

He got 16,186 votes, a majority of 2,657.

Mr Mullan, 41, served as the MP for Crew and Nantwich in Cheshire from 2019.

Kieran Mullan, who has been elected the new MP for Bexhill & Battle

He was announced as the Conservative candidate last month ahead of the General Election following the announcement by Huw Merriman, who was first elected as MP for Bexhill & Battle in 2015, that he intended to step down.

Mr Mullan’s mother is a nurse and his father, a policeman.

He attended King Edward VI Five Ways grammar school in Birmingham, then studied medicine at the Leeds School of Medicine.

Last month after he was chosen by the Bexhill and Battle Conservative Association to contest the seat, Mr Mullan said: “I’m not a typical politician. I think we need more MPs who know what it’s like on the front line of public services and have experience of the real world. You don’t get much more real world than being a doctor in A&E or volunteering as a policeman and I have done both”.

“My mum was a nurse and my dad a policeman and I got into politics to represent ordinary families like mine so people can count on me to be a voice for them.”

The full results were as follows: Kieran Mullan (Conservative), 16,186; Christine Bayliss (Labour), 13,529; Ian Gribbin (Reform UK), 7,929; Becky Jones (Liberal Democrat), 3,473; Jonathan Kent (Green), 2,972; Abul Azad (Independent), 2,206; Jeff Newnham (Independent), 769; Julia Long (Party of Women), 332; Nigel Jacklin (Independent Network) 210; Colin Sullivan (UKIP) 144.

In neighbouring Hastings & Rye, Labour and the Co-Operative candidate, Helena Dollimore was elected as the new MP, unseating Sally-Ann Hart, who served as Conservative MP since 2019.