Roshni Ward and Louis Hunt, who moved from Sussex to Thailand, and now save £1k a month on rent, say they’ve fallen in love with the chilled-out lifestyle.

A Sussex couple moved to Thailand after becoming "burnt out" by "poor work-life balance" - and now save £1k a month in rent with water bills costing just £2.76.

Engaged couple Roshni Ward, 30, and Louis Hunt, 33, who shared a flat in Rye, East Sussex, began debating a move abroad after becoming fed up of the UK.

Seeking a "slower pace of life", they moved to Chiang Mai, Thailand, in September. They both instantly fell in love with the chilled-out lifestyle, friendly locals, 30+ degree climate and stunning architecture. On top of that, their rent costs are just £300 including a gym and pool, alongside £2.76 water bills, £1.50 taxis and £2 takeaways. This saves them over £1,000 a month compared to their £1,350 UK rent.

Roshni, now working as a content creator, said: "We love the slower pace of life, as well as the weather, the rich culture and the welcoming locals. And the cost of everything is so much lower which was a shock to the system - in a good way! If we can help it, we won't come back to the UK."

Roshni and Louis began seriously discussing an international move after returning from a holiday in Thailand in December 2024.

Roshni and Louis said they had become "burnt out" due to long hours and work pressure, alongside feeling "unsafe" in the UK due to rising crime levels.

Roshni worked full-time as a corporate team leader in broadband sales and said she'd often end up working overtime on the weekends, leaving her unable to relax and enjoy free time. Louis worked full-time as a carpenter, doing 11-hour days including the commute, and would end up physically exhausted too.

Roshni said: "There was a poor work-life balance. When we got to the weekend, we were so burnt out that we didn't want to do anything."

They also felt unsafe in the UK, particularly Roshni as a woman, due to rising crime levels - and remembered from their December holiday that they felt far safer in Thailand. So as soon as their tenancy on their rental house in Rye ran out, they began looking at rental homes in Thailand and moved to Chiang Mai on September 3.

Roshni and Louis both left their UK jobs - with Roshni becoming a full-time content creator and Louis becoming an online fitness coach.

She said the locals are all extremely welcoming and everyone is willing to help you out if you're in need. There is a large community of international expats meaning lots of opportunities to meet new people and socialise.

Roshni said: "There's something for everyone in Chiang Mai."

One of the most striking differences to the UK they've found has been the low living costs. As the couple are both working remote roles with international clients, they still receive UK wages.

But their condo - a ten-minute drive from the city, with a gym, swimming pool and co-working area - costs just £300 a month in rent, compared to their previous apartment which cost £1,350 a month. Their water bill in Thailand costs them just £2.76 - compared to as high as £76 in the UK - and a 20-minute taxi journey in Thailand costs just £1.50. Their electric bills are just £44 - compared to up to £300 in the UK.

Because taxis are so cheap, the pair don't even own a car or bike, saving them further money on fuel and repairs. The couple say takeaways are as little as £1.50 to £2 - and they can spend just £8 for a full meal and drinks in a restaurant - which would cost upwards of £60 in the UK. She added that pints of beer are "no more than £2". The only thing they've managed to find which is more expensive in Thailand than the UK is Bisto gravy granules - which costs around £5 due to being imported.

Despite the savings, they say what they love most about Thailand is the slower pace and incredible culture.

Roshni said: "In the mornings we can get lie-ins, go to the gym, have a swim and then start work.

"In the UK, everyone starts early and is asleep by 11pm, here, you could finish work at 10pm and everything is still open. Louis has some UK clients - he can have a business call at 11pm and we can still go out for a meal after."

They love the culture - being able to visit beautiful temples, elephant sanctuaries (watch the video above) and tours - as well as the kind locals.

She said: "Anyone will stop and help you if you need it. In the UK, if someone foreign came up to you asking for help, most people wouldn't stop."

While they've only been in Thailand a short time, they love it so much that they can't imagine returning to the UK.

Roshni said: "We would like to stay permanently. We'd be more open to starting a family here than in the UK because it's so much safer. We've just fallen in love."

Monthly rent: £1,350 vs £300

Monthly water bills: £76 vs £2.76

Monthly electric: £300 vs £44

Monthly transport: £95 for car costs vs £30 for taxis

Meal out: £60 vs £8

Pint of lager: £5.50 vs £2