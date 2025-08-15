Terry Frost and Tom Hammick to be shown on the Arundel Gallery Trail

This year the Zimmer Stewart Gallery is exhibiting influential painter/printmakers Terry Frost and Tom Hammick for the Arundel Festival and Gallery Trail.

Spokesman James Stewart said: “Both artists worked hard to develop new print techniques or pushed existing ones to the limit. This exhibition which includes rare editions will demonstrate this.

“The Arundel Gallery Trail runs from August 16-25 and is open from midday to 5pm each day for the ten days of the Festival. We are venue 11 on the Trail at The Crypt Gallery, Ford Road Cemetery, BN18 9EA – What3Words: brain.verve.electrode.”

James added: “In a career that spanned six decades Terry Frost led the development of post-war abstraction in St Ives in the face of Modern British Art, American Abstract Expressionist, Pop Art and latterly the YBA's. We will exhibit works from 1947 up to the year of his death in 2003.

“Terry Frost was awarded the John Moores Painting Prize in 1965. He became a Royal Academician in 1992 and received a knighthood in 1998.

“His teaching career led him to Bath Academy of Art, the University of Leeds, Cyprus College of Art and the University of Reading and Frost's work has been exhibited widely nationally and internationally, with exhibitions at the Hermitage Museum, St Petersburg; the Royal Academy, London; Tate St Ives; and Brooklyn Museum, New York.

“Frost's works were widely celebrated in 2015 being the centenary of his birth, with a number of important retrospectives in St Ives, Leeds and his home town of Leamington Spa, where a new park is to be named after him, with benches, planting and a design that reflects his most well-known works.

“In early works he was already exploring lines, generating and defining shapes: the curve, circles, angles and arabesque. These created rhythm, counterpoint, interruption and repetition – concepts which he would then spend the next sixty years developing.

James added: “After an art history degree from Manchester University, Tom Hammick studied fine art at Camberwell in the late 80s. It was the time of the YBA’s and the newly opened Saatchi Gallery. But at Camberwell, they still taught a very British style of figurative painting as set out by Coldstream in the 40s and Euan Uglow in the 60s At this time Tom was also influenced by Matisse for his use of colour and textile detail.

“Just before completing his degree, Tom travelled to Nova Scotia on an exchange to study art for four months. This would provide input for future works in the years to follow as well as many other trips to the region.

“Tom settled in East Sussex to raise his family, but he is now based in London where he has two studios for painting and printmaking. He takes his influence from a wide range of subjects from opera and poetry to the environment.

“Like many painter/printmakers including Terry Frost, the two mediums feed off each other as subjects painted, subsequently become prints, and vice versa. The prints are mostly woodcuts and etchings, and Tom likes to challenge himself and take risks. His reduction woodcuts are a good example of this.

“He has won many awards including V&A Award, International Print Bienalle (2016); Jerwood Drawing Prize (2004); Sovereign Arts Prize, Bonhams (2006) and residencies including Glyndebourne; Aldeburgh Music Festival (2018); Peacock Visual Arts, Edinburgh (2017); ENO (2014-15); International Scuola di Grafica, Venice (2014).

“Tom’S paintings and prints are in many private, public and corporate collections, including The British Museum, V&A, Bibliotheque Nationale de France, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, The Towner, Brighton Museum, Pallant House, Deutsche Bank, the Yale Centre for British Art and the library of Congress, in Washington DC.

“We at Zimmer Stewart Gallery have had the privilege of showing his work since 2004 and are pleased to be able to share this selection to show the range of Tom Hammick’s editions with you for the 2025 Gallery Trail and Festival exhibition.”