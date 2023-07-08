Eastbourne MP calls urgent meeting at plan to ‘partially close office at Eastbourne Station’

Rail Minister Huw Merriman will meet with local groups to discuss rail operators' plans to close ticket offices across the country after Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell asked him to visit.

Eastbourne’s MP requested an urgent meeting with the minister following the start of a 21-day consultation to partially close the office at Eastbourne station.

In the meeting, the MP expressed her concern over the plans and said she is encouraging everyone to get involved in the consultation.

Mrs Ansell said: “I had a good meeting with the minister where I said I understand the rationale for the proposals but I am concerned that this will just not offer the same level of support and advice for very many rail passengers in Eastbourne.

Picture: Sussex World

"This is especially true when it comes to more vulnerable groups, those with disabilities, particularly visual impairment, and some of our more elderly residents who feel they are being designed out and disenfranchised.

“The plan is to have the ticket office staff on the platforms helping people instead. I have already engaged with Southern Rail and they assure me that under their proposals for Eastbourne, there will still be staff to provide travel assistance on every train from the first to last, and under the proposed changes, there would be longer ticket assistance hours than ticket office hours, so at face value, it could represent an improvement and an extension of support. I’m still to be convinced.

“But I do also understand the imperative for innovation and that change can deliver improvements. As for many situations, the pandemic has accelerated the pace of change but my job is to make sure that no one is left behind.”

She added: “I am pleased the minister will come to Eastbourne to meet concerned rail passengers.

“The immediate way forward is for everyone to get involved with the consultation directly. I will also contribute myself on behalf of the town.”

The MP explained that for people who cannot access the consultation online, there are now information posters at all Southern stations.

Customers can ask station staff for printed copies of the consultation and more information.

