Sussex and Surrey traffic: A22 closed after fatal collision; A26 blocked; tree and power cables fall on roads
A22 Hailsham Road remains closed for investigation work following a serious collision in the early hours of this morning.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sadly, the motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Eastbourne, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.”
Bus company Stagecoach wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Due to the serious RTC on the A22, long 98 are subject to insane delays. Therefore, we may be curtailing long 98s, either in Hailsham, Polegate or Willingdon. In these locations, passengers have to option to jump on a local Eastbourne service.”
Meanwhile, traffic sources have stated that the A26 at Little Horsted – near the A22 roundabout – is blocked both ways due to a collision. The emergency services were said to be en-route.
Elsewhere in East Sussex, Alfriston Road – between Seaford and Alfriston – is reportedly blocked by a fallen tree near Deans Place.
Meanwhile, temporary traffic lights are said to be causing delays on Dittons Road between Stone Cross and Polegate. Delays have been reported on both approaches, ‘especially eastbound’.
In West Sussex, B2272 Lewes Road in Haywards Heath has also been reported as closed both ways following a collision.
Fallen power cables have partially blocked B2272 Franklynn Road, between Frankton Avenue and Western Road.
On the West Sussex / Surrey border, National Highways said all lanes are now open on the M23 northbound, near Horley and Redhill after a multi-vehicle collision.
"The earlier collision involving three cars, debris and barrier damage has now been cleared,” a spokesperson said.
