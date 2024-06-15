Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is the latest traffic news from across Sussex on Saturday, June 15.

A22 Hailsham Road remains closed for investigation work following a serious collision in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Sadly, the motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Eastbourne, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus company Stagecoach wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Due to the serious RTC on the A22, long 98 are subject to insane delays. Therefore, we may be curtailing long 98s, either in Hailsham, Polegate or Willingdon. In these locations, passengers have to option to jump on a local Eastbourne service.”

Sussex and Surrey traffic news. Photo: National World

Meanwhile, traffic sources have stated that the A26 at Little Horsted – near the A22 roundabout – is blocked both ways due to a collision. The emergency services were said to be en-route.

Elsewhere in East Sussex, Alfriston Road – between Seaford and Alfriston – is reportedly blocked by a fallen tree near Deans Place.

Meanwhile, temporary traffic lights are said to be causing delays on Dittons Road between Stone Cross and Polegate. Delays have been reported on both approaches, ‘especially eastbound’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In West Sussex, B2272 Lewes Road in Haywards Heath has also been reported as closed both ways following a collision.

Fallen power cables have partially blocked B2272 Franklynn Road, between Frankton Avenue and Western Road.

On the West Sussex / Surrey border, National Highways said all lanes are now open on the M23 northbound, near Horley and Redhill after a multi-vehicle collision.