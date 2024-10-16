Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is your evening traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Wednesday, October 16.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic sources have reported a number of incidents, which are affecting motorists this evening.

In Surrey, the A3 Hindhead Tunnel is partially blocked. AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked, traffic problem and heavy traffic on A3 Hindhead Tunnel Northbound between Grayshott and Thursley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Crawley, the A23 London Road is partially blocked at Fleming Way. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area.

West Sussex County Council said it understands that the ‘volume of traffic works’ currently in and around Lancing is ‘frustrating for residents and road users’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Also in Crawley, the A2011 is partially blocked. The AA reported: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A2011 Crawley Avenue at M23 J10 (Crawley). On the roundabout.”

Elsewhere in West Sussex, slow traffic has been reported on the busy A280 Long Furlong. Traffic is slow southbound towards West Worthing. Sussex Traffic Watch reported the traffic is also slow on the A24 southbound slow through Findon Valley / Offington Corner.

Motorists have been experiencing traffic chaos on the A259 due to multiple sets of temporary traffic lights – and this continued during the evening rush hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three sets of temporary traffic lights are operating within a mile of each other in Lancing – at Brooklands; the South Street roundabout and Grinstead Lane.

West Sussex County Council said it understands that the ‘volume of traffic works’ currently in and around Lancing is ‘frustrating for residents and road users’.

Over in East Sussex, A271 Boreham Hill in Hailsham is closed for emergency repairs.

The AA reported: “Road closed due to emergency repairs and earlier crash on A269 Standard Hill both ways from A271 Boreham Hill to Coombe Lane. Traffic is coping well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ivyhouse Lane in Hastings is closed due to a broken down truck. The AA reported: “Road closed and slow traffic due to stalled truck on Ivyhouse Lane both ways between New Coghurst Farm and Chown's Hill.”

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, the A269 at Hazards Green west of Ninfield road remains closed both ways from the A271 junction to the High Street.

The Latimer Road junction of Redoubt Road in Eastbourne has been reported as partially blocked after a road traffic collision.