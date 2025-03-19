Sussex travel: A27 delays after gas leak; traffic lights fail in seaside town; A259 roadworks cause hour-long delays; train speed restriction

Here is your morning travel report for Sussex on Wednesday, March 19.

East Sussex roads

– Brighton: The AA reported a partial road closure and slow traffic due to crash on Edward Street Westbound at John Street.

– Eastbourne: Traffic lights have reportedly failed on the A2270. AA Traffic News reported: “Slow traffic due to traffic signal failure on A2270 Eastbourne Road at Huggetts Lane. Approach with care.”

– Saltdean: Sussex Traffic Watch reported: “A259 westbound – queuing traffic for around one hour, due to roadworks with temporary lights at Saltdean. Highways authority have been informed – no current delays eastbound.

The AA added: “Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A259 Marine Drive westbound between The Highway and Saltdean Park Road. Average speed ten mph.

“Delays increasing on A259 South Way eastbound between Sutton Avenue and High Street. Average speed ten mph.”

– Hastings: Sussex Traffic Watch reported: “A21 at Hastings junction with the Ridge west roadworks continue to cause delays especially northbound.”

The AA added: “Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A21 Sedlescombe Road North northbound between Briers Avenue and A28 Westfield Lane. Average speed ten mph.

– AA Traffic News reported: “Delays of six minutes and delays easing on Boship roundabout northbound between A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22. Average speed ten mph.”

West Sussex roads

– A27 Lancing gas leak. Sussex Traffic Watch reported: “A27 Eastbound towards the Manor roundabout in Lancing roadworks with lane one closed expect delays

– A273 Clayton hill, Hassocks: Roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays on both approaches.”

AA Traffic News reported rush-hour delays in the following areas:

– Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting Bypass;

– A27 Chichester Road eastbound between A27 and A284 Arundel Bypass (Ford Road roundabout);

– A27 eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout);

– A24 northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike;

– Felbridge: Station Road northbound between A22 and A22 Eastbourne Road;

– East Grinstead: A22 northbound between Hectors Lane and B2110.

Train delays

Southern Rail reported at 7.20am that trains running between Purley and Gatwick Airport ‘may be subject to delays of up to 10 minutes’.

"This is due to a speed restriction in place between these stations,” the train company reported on X.

At 7.50am, Southern Rail added: “Some services between Purley and Gatwick Airport may come to a stand for a short period of time while Network Rail are on site assessing.

“If your train comes to a stop at or outside of a station, please remain on board. You will be on the move again soon.”

By 8am, Network Rail had finished its assessments.

Southern reported: “If your train came to a stand, you will be back on the move shortly.

“If you are travelling now, you may still see some minor delays through this area and you can continue to check your journey.”