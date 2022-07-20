On the railway line, trains via Barnham in West Sussex remain disrupted after a lorry collided with a bridge earlier today.

“Various other incidents across the network have caused further delays,” a Southern Rail spokesperson said.

"Please allow extra time to complete your journey this evening."

Photos from the scene show that the mobile home has completely collapsed on the A27, resulting in queuing traffic towards Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police officers are dealing with an unusual incident, involving a caravan on the A27 in West Sussex today.

Sussex Roads Police officer Pete May said the A27 eastbound, into Worthing, is down to one lane for recovery of an ‘overturned caravan’. Photos from the scene show that the mobile home has completely collapsed on the road, with long queues in the area. Video footage can be seen at the top of the page and click here to read more and see more photos.

Severe delays of 16 minutes have been reported on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between Arundel Road and the A27.

Meanwhile, a fallen tree has been cleared from A283 Steyning Road, according to traffic reports. Slow traffic had been reported, by AA, southbound at A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn-off).

Delays are said to be increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A283 Steyning Road and Grand Avenue.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, a vehicle has reportedly collided with a telegraph pole on the B2139 at Storrington.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area after the incident on Thakeham Road.

Delays are said to be easing on the A27 and A259 in the Chichester area but they are reportedly increasing in Arundel.

Towards East Sussex, there are increasing delays on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound, between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Upper Boundstone Lane.

Meanwhile, ‘multiple caravans’ are reportedly in the middle of the road on the westbound A259 Hastings Road, near Glyne Gap Service Station.

‘Severe delays’ are reportedly increasing on A259 Barnhorn Road westbound between West Down Road and Howards Crescent.

There are long queues on A22 Southbound in East Sussex and on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound.

Traffic is slowly getting back to normal on A259 Bexhill Road eastbound towards Bulverhythe Road.