A motorcyclist has suffered 'potentially life-changing injuries' after a collision in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said it joined the emergency response to a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, at around 7.35pm on Wednesday (June 21).

“A Nissan Micra was reported to have collided with a Honda motorcycle at the Holmbush roundabout,” a police spokesperson said.

“The motorcycle rider – a man in his 60s – was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.”

Police said the driver of the car – a 36-year-old man from Brighton – was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He remained in custody on Thursday morning, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Newbridge.

Traffic sources described the incident as a ‘serious road traffic collision’. Brighton and Hove Buses reported just after 8pm that services towards Shoreham and Steyning were being diverted.

"Due to an incident, the Upper Shoreham Road has been closed by police,” a statement on Twitter read.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"As a result, BH2 services towards Shoreham/ Steyning will divert after serving the Holmbush Centre via Stoney Lane, turning tight at the bottom into Middle Road and back to normal route.”

Photo: Eddie Mitchell