A new yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the majority of the UK, including parts of the South East – whilst a cold health alert has been extended for the area.

According to the Met Office, there will be a lack of respite as far as severe weather conditions are concerned.

A new yellow warning – in place from 5pm on Monday (January 6) until 10am on Tuesday – states that icy stretches and sleet/snow showers will develop overnight, ‘bringing some disruption, especially to travel’.

Surrey is on the list of affected regions – but Sussex is among the few UK hotspots not covered by the warning.

Explaining what to expect, the Met Office warning read: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"Icy stretches are expected to develop this evening, due to ongoing wet surfaces following earlier rain and, in places, snowmelt. Frequent sleet or snow showers are also expected to affect Wales and parts of northwest England this evening, moving into southwest England, the Midlands and parts of southern England in the early hours of Tuesday.

"In addition to the ice, these are likely to produce snow accumulations of a few cm above 200 metres, with a small chance of greater than 5 cm above 200 metres in Wales. The heaviest snow showers may also produce temporary accumulations of 0-2 cm at low levels.”

Meanwhile, an amber cold health alert is now in effect for the South East until 12pm on Sunday (January 12).

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) first activated the alert on Wednesday, January 2 and it was initially expected to run until 12pm on Wednesday, January 8.

The UKHSA explained: “Forecast weather is likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including: A rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. We may also see impacts on younger age groups.

"A likely increase in demand for health services.

"Temperatures inside places like hospitals, care homes, and clinics dropping below the levels recommended for assessing health risks.

"Challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18oc leading to more risk to vulnerable people.

"Staffing issues die to external factors (such as travel delays).

"Other sectors starting to observe impacts (such as transport and energy).

"This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.”