Freezing temperatures are set to escalate with fog appearing in Sussex – but not the whole county is expected to be affected.

According to the Met Office – which has issued a yellow weather warning – ‘freezing fog will lead to difficult driving conditions’ and ‘could cause travel delays’ in West Sussex.

The warning, which had initially been issued for Sunday (January 22) and covered the whole of Sussex, now runs from 12.15am until 11am on Monday (January 23) – only in the west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be; slower journey times with ‘delays to bus and train services possible’ and a ‘chance of delays or cancellations to flights’.

According to the Met Office – which has issued a yellow weather warning – ‘freezing fog will lead to difficult driving conditions’ and ‘could cause travel delays’ in some areas tonight and tomorrow (Sunday) morning. Photo: Steve Robards

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Areas of freezing fog are expected to develop on Sunday night, these dense at times and slow to clear from some spots on Monday. Visibility as low as 50 to 100 metres could be encountered in a few areas and some untreated surfaces could turn icy, this combination meaning potentially difficult driving conditions.”

This comes after the Met Office extended its level three cold weather alert to 9am on Wednesday (January 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The change to milder conditions will continue to be delayed, with cold and frosty conditions remaining across all areas of England into next week.

“There is a 90 per cent probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions between 9am on Friday, January 20 and 9am on Wednesday across England. This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The change to milder conditions will continue to be delayed into the new coming week with cold and frosty conditions remaining across all areas of England. It will be mainly dry although freezing fog may be a hazard as well as some ice.

"There remains some uncertainty about milder air spreading from the northwest later next week and an update will be issued no later than Monday, January 23.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office advised people to look out for friends and family who ‘may be vulnerable to the cold’ and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

"Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18 degrees Celsius, particularly if you are not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over,” a spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls and stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts on the Met Office website.

“If you are concerned about your health or somebody you care for, advice can be obtained from www.nhs.uk/winterhealth, NHS 111 or your local pharmacist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad