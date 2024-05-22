Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new yellow weather warning has been issued for Sussex, amid the risk of thunderstorms.

The Met Office said ‘scattered showers and thunderstorms’ may lead to ‘some disruption’.

A yellow warning is in place from 8am until 7pm today (Wednesday, May 22).

This covers a large part of Sussex, including: Chichester; Arundel; Worthing; Steyning; Brighton; Seaford; Polegate; Eastbourne; Bexhill; Battle and Hastings.

The yellow warning covers a large part of Sussex, including: Chichester; Arundel; Worthing; Steyning; Brighton; Seaford; Polegate; Eastbourne; Bexhill; Battle and Hastings. (Photo taken in Brighton by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

The areas unaffected by the yellow warning include: Midhurst & Petworth; Billingshurst; Horsham; Crawley; Haywards Heath; Uckfield; Crowborough; Heathfield and Robertsbridge.

Highlighting what to expect, a spokesperson said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"While many places will remain dry, scattered showers are expected through Wednesday. Where these develop they are likely to be heavy at times, with a risk of hail and thunder.”

The Met Office said ‘a few places’ may see 10-20mm of rain in one hour and ‘perhaps 30-40mm in two to three hours’.

The spokesperson added: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning.

"If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.