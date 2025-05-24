The latest transfer round-up as Brighton prepare for another busy summer window.

Seeing key players linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium is nothing new for Brighton and Hove Albion supporters - and it appears this summer will be no different as a number of big-name clubs are reportedly eyeing Seagulls stars.

The future of winger Kaoru Mitoma has been discussed widely in the media after the Japan international became one of the Premier League’s most dangerous widemen throughout his time in the blue and white. After joining Brighton in a cut-price deal in 2021 and spending time on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise, Mitoma has scored 24 goals and provided 19 assists in 107 appearances for the club.

There were reports suggesting Brighton rejected a big money offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr during the January transfer window - but reports in Germany have now suggested the Seagulls may have to see off interest from newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich if they want to retain Mitoma’s services this summer.

Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X: “Kaoru Mitoma (28, Brighton) is on FC Bayern’s shortlist for the new season – as also reported by BILD. Bayern are evaluating several profiles for the wings, with Max Eberl and Christoph Freund actively working the market.”

Seagulls star ‘open to new chapter of his career’

Mitoma is not the only Seagulls forward being linked with a move away from the club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported Joao Pedro is open to a departure from the Amex Stadium ahead of the summer transfer window and claims Brighton would demand in excess of £60m before they will agree to a deal for the former Watford man. The three-times capped Brazil international has scored 30 goals in 70 appearances since joining the Seagulls just over two years ago - but will not be selected for Sunday’s visit to Tottenham Hotspur after an altercation with team-mate Jon Paul van Hecke.

That decision has reportedly alerted Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea to the situation and the latter of that trio are now said to be progressing in their bid to sign the forward. The Daily Mail have reported the Blues have ‘held a meeting’ regarding a possible bid for Pedro and would be ‘willing to offer around £50m with the possibility of other players being offered in the deal”.

Seagulls ‘ready to attack’ deal for Bournemouth target

Brighton have been strongly linked with a move for Spanish defender Mario Gila.

Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport have reported the Seagulls are ready to provide competition to Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the race to sign the Lazio defender. The Cherries are said to have identified Gila as a possible replacement for La Liga-bound Dean Huijsen - but the report claims Brighton have been watching the 24-year-old for over a month. The Seagulls are said to be ‘ready to attack at €30m-€35m’ - but the move could be complicated by the fact Real Madrid agreed a 50 percent sell-on clause inserted into the deal that took Gila to Lazio during the summer of 2022.

Meanwhile, Brighton will reportedly face further competition in their bid to sign Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra. The Senegal midfielder is said to be on the Seagulls list of targets after helping Liam Rosenior’s side into seventh place in the Ligue 1 table. Reports last month suggested Everton were also keen on the 21-year-old - but French reporter Mohamed Toubache-Ter claims Aston Villa are on the “huge offensive” to sign the midfielder during the summer transfer window.

