The Reds were more than halfway to Salford City on Saturday when the game was eventually postponed.

Yems, who was recently charged by the FA for his comments on the match official after the Hartlepool United defeat, said Salford were saying on Friday night the game should be cancelled but the FA wanted the game to go ahead.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

The Reds boss even said he was asked to attend a pitch inspection at 1230pm on Saturday. The game was always in doubt after Storm Eunice hit the country on Friday.

But on Saturday morning the team and fans alike travelled to the North West before they finally got the call to say it was off.

At the Forest Green Rovers press conference, we asked Yems if things need to change to prevent this happening again said: "I don't think you will change it but you have to tale what the home team is telling you. That would help.

"They know the area, they knew the pitch wasn’t ready, they knew the forecast, they knew it all - so would you listen to them?

"It’s different it was us, if we wanted to travel up anyway because we didn't want to travel up there on a Tuesday. We had some injuries on Saturday so it’s done us a favour to be quite honest. But there was no malice from Salford’s point of view.

"I spoke to the ref and at one time they wanted me at the ground at 12.30 and I said ‘unless you’ve got a helicopter how do I get to the ground?’

"And then we wouldn't have been able to take off because when we stopped, we didn't have a coach, we had Noah’s Ark and they still wanted a pitch inspection.

"I am fed up with talking about the people in the FA. The don't listen to rationale because they don’t like being wrong or being told they might have to change things. Just help the clubs out. You only have 72 to look after so do it properly."

