Crawley Town confirm departure of another fan favourite - 'Instantly became a success'

Striker Kwesi Appiah has left Crawley Town by mutual consent, the club has confirmed.
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

The League Two club made the announcement this afternoon (Sunday, July 2) and it follows the departures of key midfielder Jack Powell and star man James Tilley.

Crawley Town Football Club can confirm that Kwesi Appiah has left the club after the striker agreed to a mutual termination of his contract,” an official statement read.

“Kwesi joined the club in the August of 2021 and instantly became a success at the Broadfield Stadium. The striker netted 11 goals in 26 league games in the 2021/22 season and produced several man-of-the-match performances along the way.

Striker Kwesi Appiah has left Crawley Town by mutual consent. Photo: Cory PickfordStriker Kwesi Appiah has left Crawley Town by mutual consent. Photo: Cory Pickford
Striker Kwesi Appiah has left Crawley Town by mutual consent. Photo: Cory Pickford

"Appiah’s impressive goal tally saw him finish as the club’s highest goalscorer for that season.”

The Ghana international spent last season on loan at rivals Colchester United. This angered Reds fans at the time, as despite making just shy of 50 appearances for the club, Appiah became a fan favourite.

“He was often serenaded by the fans with affectionate chants,” the club wrote in its statement.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Kwesi for his service during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him the very best for the future.”

