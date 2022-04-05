Crawley Town take over: Club confirms there are 'ongoing discussions'

Fans have been speculating about the future owners of the club for the last couple of weeks.

When the Crawley Observer asked the club if the rumours were true last week, a spokesperson said: “We can’t comment at this time.”But this week when we approached the club, a spokesperson confirmed: “There are ongoing discussions.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crawley Observer understands an announcement is imminent.

People are speculating on social media who the new owners are and the Crawley Observer understands it is an American group who will be the new owners.

People are speculating on social media who the new owners are and the Crawley Observer understands it is an American group who will be the new owners.

The Reds are currently owned by Turkish steel magnate Ziya Eren, who took over the club in March 2016 - you can see a timeline of Eren’s time at Crawley online at SussexWorld.co.uk.

And life-long Crawley Town fan and Crawley Observer columnist Steve Leake hopes the take over happens sooner rather than later.

In this week’s column, he said: “Rumours are rife at the moment around the club as regards our owners and I would like to state that whatever the truth of the matter is, I hope it is resolved a soon as possible in order for the coaching and playing staff to prepare properly for a realistic promotion push next season.

“Whoever owns the club next season, they certainly have a hard act to follow.”

Reds fan Steve Herbert added in his column: “With talk of a take over on the cards, it could be an interesting summer ahead.”

Remember, you can get all the latest Crawley Town news, here.