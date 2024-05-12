Crawley Town's hat-trick hero has only seen Arsenal play at Wembley, now he will be playing in a play-off final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley striker Danilo Orsi shared his thoughts on the 5-1 win over MK Dons in the second leg of the play-off final.

Jay Williams got the scoring started last night in the third minute, before Orsi strode into the opposition half and buried his attempt into the bottom corner.

Max Dean got one back, before Crawley’s number nine finished off a sublime move which involved Klaidi Lolos and Liam Kelly before Corey Addai brilliantly saved a penalty from Dean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substitute Jack Roles got in on the scoring act late on as well, before Orsi completed his hat-trick in added time, as he chested the ball into an open net to complete a memorable night for the striker.

After the game, he said: “I think over the two legs, we’ve put absolutely everything into these two games and the scoreline reflects it.

“Mk Dons are a great side, they play football very similar to how we play, and we had to match them and if not do it better than them.”

“There's one more game to go and we are looking forward to Wembley and putting on a show there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Town forward Danilo Orsi (9) scores a goal and celebrates (hat trick) and holds up 3 fingers 1-5 during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.:Crawley Town hammered MK Dons 5-1 - and 8-1 on aggregate - to reach the League Two play-off final Wembley. Photographer Dennis Goodwin/Pro Sport Images was there to catch the action, the crowd and the celebrations

This will be Crawley Town’s first trip to Wembley, with them previously being five teams who have not played in the new Wembley before. On the prospect of playing at Wembley, Orsi said: “First time (playing at Wembley) dreamt it as a kid, gone there a few times to watch Arsenal.

“Go there give it our all and carry on this underdog story.”

The fans played their part last night, and even though they were split up high in the stadium, it did not stop the players from celebrating with them.

Orsi said: “There up there with the gods and we wanted them to be a part of it they were fantastic all the way through.”