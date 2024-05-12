Crawley Town's hat-trick hero has only seen Arsenal play at Wembley, now he will be playing in a play-off final
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jay Williams got the scoring started last night in the third minute, before Orsi strode into the opposition half and buried his attempt into the bottom corner.
Max Dean got one back, before Crawley’s number nine finished off a sublime move which involved Klaidi Lolos and Liam Kelly before Corey Addai brilliantly saved a penalty from Dean.
Substitute Jack Roles got in on the scoring act late on as well, before Orsi completed his hat-trick in added time, as he chested the ball into an open net to complete a memorable night for the striker.
After the game, he said: “I think over the two legs, we’ve put absolutely everything into these two games and the scoreline reflects it.
“Mk Dons are a great side, they play football very similar to how we play, and we had to match them and if not do it better than them.”
“There's one more game to go and we are looking forward to Wembley and putting on a show there.”
SEE ALSO: Picture gallery of Crawley Town’s historic win at MK Dons | Recap of all the action of the play-off semi-final second leg | Crawley Town player ratings | Crawley Town at Wembley: When is the League Two play-off final? | Crawley Town have 'proved a lot of people wrong' says Scott Lindsey after historic win over MK Dons | Crawley Town general manager reveals club have prepared 'quite well' for week building up to Wembley
This will be Crawley Town’s first trip to Wembley, with them previously being five teams who have not played in the new Wembley before. On the prospect of playing at Wembley, Orsi said: “First time (playing at Wembley) dreamt it as a kid, gone there a few times to watch Arsenal.
“Go there give it our all and carry on this underdog story.”
The fans played their part last night, and even though they were split up high in the stadium, it did not stop the players from celebrating with them.
Orsi said: “There up there with the gods and we wanted them to be a part of it they were fantastic all the way through.”
Crawley have the chance to do what seemed to be the impossible at the start of the season: to be promoted to League One. They will face Crewe Alexandra at Wembley next Sunday at 13:00.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.