Good luck Golds! FA Vase semi-final - Littlehampton Town lead Loughborough 2-0

A crowd of 3,000 will be at the Sportsfield to see if Mitch Hand and George Gaskin's team can get through to the big occasion under the Arch.

Golds have done brilliantly to get this far - and have even been reinstated into the competition after being knocked out by a side who fielded an ineligible player - and everyone associated with the club has been buzzing in the lead-up to this semi-final.

MATCH UPDATES

1st minute - Unbelievable scenes at the Sportsfield as player joint-manager George Gaskin fires them ahead in 38 seconds - finishing clinically past keeper Ben Whiting after good work by Dion Jarvis in Golds' first attack.

10 - A flurry of corners as the Students try to hit back - but Town repel them.

14 - A great chance for 2-0 as Tom Biggs plays in Gaskin after a Golds counter attack but he shoots at the keeper and it remains 1-0.

19 - Lucas Pattenden works space on the left for a shot but it's deflected - the headbanded wideman is causing plenty of problems for Loughborough, but the Students are enjoying their share of possession and attacking moments.

35 - It's 2-0! A spell of corners for the home team and the last one finds the head of skipper Jordan Clark at the far post and he directs it back across the goal and into the top corner of the net - the Sportsfield roars again!

37 - Loughborough so close to a goal back as George Ward hits one against the underside of the bar after they get a dubiously awarded free-kick in the Golds half. There'd have been protests had that gone in.

43 - 3-0? No! Gaskin flicks in a free kick from wide on the left and the players are off celebrating but the linesman's flag is raised for offside.

Half-time - Littlehampton Town 2 Loughborough Students 0

51 - Pattenden makes progress down the left and the ball breaks for Biggs who beats a defender but then hits a left-footed shot high and wide of the keeper's near post.

53 - Half a chance for Aaron Capon as he chases a long ball over the top but he can't control it and the keeper gathers.

55 - Two Golds shots are blocked by desperate defenders as the hosts look for a killer third.

