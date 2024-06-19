'It’s easy to see why he is so loved by Crawley’s fans' - Crawley Town defender joins Notts County on two-year deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reds announced the 25-year-old was leaving earlier today and now Notts County have confirmed he has joined the League Two on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.
Tsaroulla posted on X: “I’m incredibly excited to announce that I have signed for @Official_NCFC. It’s an honour to join this historic club. Looking forward to the journey ahead.”
Richard Montague, who sits on our board and leads on recruitment, said: “Firstly, it’s important to acknowledge the close connection Nick has forged with Crawley since making his professional debut for them in the 2020-21 season.
“We know how much he enjoyed his time there, and how he appreciates the club setting him on his path as a senior professional.
“It’s easy to see why he is so loved by Crawley’s fans. He’s a really exciting player – tenacious in his approach, an excellent dribbler, unpredictable and capable of scoring goals out of nowhere.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town fans bid farewell to departing Tsaroulla | Crawley Town midfielder re-signs for club on two-year contract | Crawley Town boss gives update on transfers and addresses Orsi rumours | League One is a 'challenge we must embrace' says Crawley Town boss
“He’s also very strong in defensive phases and comfortable playing on both flanks, so he’ll be a fantastic support to Jodi Jones, Aaron Nemane and our other wide options.
“As well as adding depth to the squad, Nick brings more than 100 games worth of League Two experience as well as a fantastic personality.
“He’s going to be a brilliant addition on so many levels and we’re delighted he’s decided to progress his career with us.”
A Crawley Town statement read: “Everyone at the club would like to extend their thanks to Nick for his service and dedication to the football club. He will always be welcome at Crawley Town Football Club, and we wish him the best for the future.”
Tsaroulla will always be remembered by Crawley Town fans for his wonder goal against Leeds United in the FA Cup.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.