Go back 18 months and searching ‘Crawley Town’ on X (formely twitter) or any social media platform would have lead you to some very negative places.

Threatened with relegation, owners in the dugout, senior players leaving – fans were not happy and they wanted the world to know. That’s where social media can be a bad place.

But fast forward to Saturday, May 10 at around 9.545pm when the final whistle blew at Stadium MK – social media became the happiest place for Crawley Town fans. A record-breaking 8-1 aggregate win in the League Two play-off semi-finals against MK Dons mean Reds meet Crewe Alexandra at Wembley next Sunday (May 19, 1pm ko).

And the fans could not wait to jump on social media to let out their feeling.

Sam Jordan, CTSA deputy chair, lifelong fan and co-host of the SimplyRedz podcast said on X: “Favourites for relegation and everybody wrote us off. Break the EFL play off record to reach @wembleystadium Whatever happens a week today all @crawleytown fans dreams have come true. Scott and the lads aren’t there for a day out though. We are going to complete the journey.”

Replaying to a club post saying ‘WE ARE GOING TO WEMBLEY’, Dan Palmer said: “My little tinpot football club. It means absolutely everything.”

Ken Blackmore, another life long fan who does away commentary with Gary Smith, was emotional after the game. He said: “It’s a miracle, I have waited all my life for this. Can you believe it? I feel like crying.”

Crawley Town hammered MK Dons 5-1 - and 8-1 on aggregate - to reach the League Two play-off final Wembley.

Malcolm Lochead couldn’t get enough of the game: “How many times is too many when watching the highlights!”

John Barnett (@johnbarnett18) posted: “Oh my days a sore throat, no rum or brandy left. Still can’t believe what we saw last night! What a performance! What a team! What a support! What a club! @crawleytown

We’ve got Scotty Lindsey and he’s taking us to f*****g Wembley!!! #COYR #AndTheBuzzGoesOn.”

Carol Bates BEM said: “Still can’t believe it! WE’RE GOING TO WEMBLEY! Let that sink in…”

The CTSA tweeted: “Crawley Town are going to Wembley. The fans were incredible, the players were amazing, the club is special! See you on Wembley Way next week.”

Ronan Darcy simply posted: “WEMBLEYYYYYY.”

Kellan Gordon said: “Only going for a day out with the mandem to Wembley aint i BIG WOOOOOOOOSH”

Laurence Maguire said: “Oh what a day.”

Joy Mukena, who came on as a sub: “WHAT A PERFORMANCE!! see you all at wembley.”

Goalkeeping coach Steve Hales said: “Never imagined 1 trip to Wembley but 4 is insane!! Get in there!!!! These boys are something else!”

Former players also had their say.

Dan Carroll posted: “Congratulations to everyone at my old club @crawleytown for reaching the play off final at Wembley with a sensational performance tonight! 8-1 on aggregate in the semis!”

Enzio Boldewijn simply posted: “Wow”