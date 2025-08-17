St Andrews harried to defeat

Harry Stewart hits a hot ton

Barcombe remain in the hunt as promotion race hots up

St Andrews CC 199 for 9 (40)

Barcombe 1st XI 204 for 2 (33.3)

Harry on his way to an unbeaten hundred

Barcombe's day didn't get off to the best of starts when Kane Black pulled out at 9.30am through injury by over-exerting himself running the line for Barcombe's footballing side.

Luckily the Dymond that is Seren was ready to make the step up from the 2nd XI. A much changed side from the reverse fixture drubbing saw 6 changes in total. Ole Callf continued his trip in the West Country and a shock move to the side saw regular opening pair Trower and Wheatley (Joe) decide that they wouldn't be able to bowl without the other and have gone on scouting missions for their replacements.

The team welcomed back International Superstar David Christmas from his injury break, opting to play a game a stone's throw from his house.

Stewart won the toss, making that 10 successful tosses out of his 11 and opted to bowl again on what looked like a road. Will Johanson joined Stewart in sharing the new ball and they both settled into a steady rhythm.

Johanson struck in his 2nd over, bowling a 4th stump line with some encouraging away movement lured the St Andrews opener into edging to the returning Josh Wheatley at 1st slip. For the second week in a row Johanson struck again by challenging the inside edge this time with the number 3 playing on.

Stewart had struggled with rhythm but thought he'd joined the party with the St Andrews opener finding George Christmas behind the stumps, when the opener remained unmoved despite the deviation that sent Christmas to his right, it was clear that he was going to be on the Christmases naughty list this year. The opener's stay didn't last long with Johanson removing him in the next over.

Christmas this time moving to his left (the story for most of his keeping in the game) had to drop back to his taking a great one handed grab. He the launched the ball, raising a laugh from most members, especially Will Marler at cover.

A successful powerplay of 50-3 saw the skipper ring the changes as Wheatley and Christmas began the short run up squeeze. St Andrews began to rebuild finding the gaps regularly much to the annoyance of Stewart and Marler at cow corner and long on. Fielding had been good, with Oli Palmer (making his 3rd and final appearance) and Seren turning 4s into 1s.

Palmer's blushes were spared when attempting to field one to his right sharply turning to his left, thankfully his stint in goal improved his reflexes as he got one to stick in his left hand. He then opted not to use his hands shortly after by controlling one with his chest and then his thigh. Father and Son Coppard duo patrolled the offside boundary, with Snr doing well despite only one functioning ankle. Wheatley managed to find the breakthrough, when the ball found it's way into Callum's hands at backward point.

Drinks came and it was time for the introduction of Coppard Snr and Ade Broadway. Both showing different levels of hungover having spent the day with a Sussex Ex Pro on Friday, clearly this had helped as they applied the squeeze. Broadway struck first removing the dangerous looking captain for a well made 63, yet again Callum taking a good catch coming in from the deep.

Broadway struck again moments later this time the ball nestling into Paul's hands at short mid-wicket. Like father like son. Disappointingly no send offs this week by Ade but he didn't want to celebrate his wickets with the skipper. George had come up with a plan and ran it by Stewart, reluctant to go with it his hand was forced when Marler came running in telling him to "give the fans what they want".

Wheatley returned for his remaining 3 overs but with a twist, a long run up was marked out, steaming in like a prime Joe Wheatley. The plan worked, removing one to another superb caught behind from Christmas Jnr and the other tailing in and bowling the batsman middle stump. Annoying Marler was right and George had a big smile on his face.

All that was left was for Paul to return and collect a wicket from another George contribution (after a missed chance and some other fumbles, not that his Dad is annoyed about it) this time finally stumping the batsman for a well made 48. A superb all round bowling and fielding display restricted the opposition to 199 for 9, on a ground with a big, fast outfield.

Stewart and Coppard Jnr walked out to the middle to begin the chase, the task simple, bat time and the game will be won. The pair started fast as 22 was scored off the first 2 overs. Stewart driving well and Coppard pulling well. Coppard fell gloving one down the legside and showed true sportsmanship by walking when Father Christmas remained unmoved as umpire.

George joined Stewart at the crease as they began to build, trading pullshots and drives they looked comfortable. Christmas endured the seamer bowling a tight line up the hill, picking up singles giving that he found it easier running singles downhill with only one working hamstring. Stewart enjoyed the spin option from the other end, picking up the loose balls to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Christmas began to find the middle of the bat along with the pair finding mid off when a single was available anywhere else on the offside. St Andrews applied the squeeze and Stewart and George had to dig in.

They made it to drinks with the run-rate looking good. The bowling changed and the scoring became easier, or so they thought until one over had both of them guessing. Christmas had one pop off of a length before two shot along the floor. Stewart made his way to 50 without the team realising, before Marler managed a delayed clap. Nelson arrived and Christmas fell as one looped into the air with keeping taking the catch.

A solid 83 partnership put them in the driving seat. Wheatley strolled out to the middle and got off to a solid start before technology got in the way. A scoring issue resulted in a 20 minute delay much to the amusement of the batting pair. What then happened became an onslaught. Wheatley restarted with 2 fours through cover and point as they took 10 off of the over.

Stewart followed suit as he dispatched the following over for 21, starting with a big six straight as he then swept the next ball 4 followed by another 6 and 4 accompanied by a wide. The pair were enjoying themselves as Stewart found himself into the 90s. There was time for Wheatley to laugh as Stewart called him through for a single having put the ball for 6 onto the road.

Two singles took the Skipper to his 100 and Wheatley finished the game in style by launching a big 6 into the leg side to finish on 34. Back to back to back successful chases this time anc

hored by Stewart finishing on 108*, a commanding team performance to win by 8 wickets. A beer was enjoyed after the game, with George opting for a sensible non-alcoholic beer.

M.O.M- Harry Stewart 108* off 93 balls including 15 4s and 4 6s.

HM- Josh Wheatley 3 wickets and 34*

Will Johanson 3 wickets with the new ball

George Christmas despite the poorly finger, one hamstring and fumbles with 2 catches, 1 stumping and 36 runs.

The team return to the BRG next week to host Rottingdean, all support welcomed!