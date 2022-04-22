Uckfield blues night will raise funds for the Ukraine

Zoe Schwarz

Organiser Graham Pope said: “I have to say that the idea of such a concert was put forward on Facebook

“And my name was suggested as a possible promoter and I thought why not especially as it is for such a good cause.

“Like almost every other person in the civilised world I am appalled by the atrocities and suffering being inflicted on the Ukrainian citizens, and anything that we can do, however small, can only be a good thing

“I am delighted to say that the blues community has already come together to put on a brilliant fundraiser in Hampshire and more than delighted to be part of what I believe will be another brilliant evening this time in Sussex.

“All of the musicians that are taking part have previously appeared at the Uckfield Blues & Roots Festivals and when approached were all delighted to offer their services for this worthy cause.

“The line-up includes multi award winning acts who have performed throughout this country including at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and Ronnie Scotts etc.

“Similarly, we are indebted to Ashdown Audio Visual and their sound engineers who have generously offered their sound and PA services for the event and to Uckfield Civic Centre for agreeing to host the event.”

Tickets are on sale online from http://www.wegottickets.com/event/542738 and cost £25 inclusive of any booking charges.

We Got Tickets are donating 20 per cent of their booking fees to the DEC.

“We are also running a charity auction on the evening

“So if there are any businesses or individuals out there who wish to donate something, please do email Graham at [email protected]

“The acts taking part include Catfish, one of the finest live bands in Britain today.

“Dani Wilde is a modern day British blues phenomenon, a singer songwriter who has performed at thousands of venues across the world including opening for Jools Holland at the Royal Albert Hall.

“Will Wilde (Dani’s brother) has taken the harmonica way beyond its blues roots since he first emerged on the music scene in 2010.

“Zoe Schwarz and Rob Koral’s musical partnership has been described as one of the most engagingly natural partnerships in jazz.

“Zoe’s unaffected vocal style is particularly well suited to the blues, supported by Rob’s flawless guitar skills.

“Marcus Praestgaard-Stevens, formerly with Crossfire and now with Northsyde, aged 18, has been astounding audiences throughout this country with his guitar prowess for at least the last six years often guesting with the likes of Aynsley Lister and Catfish.

“Brave Rival playing blues, rock and soul, offer a style and sound that you’ve always known, and yet never heard before and are one of the hottest new bands on the UK blues scene.

“Nigel Bagge, Eddie Armer, Stuart Bligh and Joel White are individually all top class musicians who regularly appear throughout the south-east and afar gigging in various formats including fronting their own bands.