Bumper comedy line-up for Guildford

This autumn Guildford audiences can experience a bumper line-up of stand-up comedy including The Scummy Mummies, Andy Zaltzman, Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, Andy Parsons and Su Pollard.

For more information or to book tickets, visit yvonne-arnaud.co.uk.

Or call the box office on 01483 440000 (Mon-Sat, 10am to 5pm).

Spokeswoman Beth Armstrong-Harris said: “Kicking off the autumn’s comedy programme at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre will be The Scummy Mummies: Greatest Hits on Sept 24. Comedy and podcast duo Ellie and Helen joined forces in 2013. Since then they have created over 200 podcast episodes as well as a previous hit live comedy show.

Su Pollard (contributed pic)

“Join Ellie and Helen as they celebrate ten years of scumminess. They’re bringing all their most-loved songs, sketches and stand-up together for a night that will make you laugh till you wee.

“Comedy lovers can also enjoy leading satirical comic and podcast host Andy Zaltzman: The Zaltgiest on November 3.

"With the third millennium almost 2.5 per cent complete, Andy Zaltzman, assesses the state of Planet Earth and its most famous and controversial species – the human race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Nov 7 is star of Have I Got News For you and QI Kiri Pritchard-Mclean. Kiri also co-hosts several podcasts as well as hosting her own comedy show on BBC Radio Wales and has hosted Live at the Apollo and fronted Radio 4’s Best Medicine.

“After a sold-out run at Edinburgh Festival, award-winning comedian Andy Parsons brings his show Bafflingly Optimistic to the theatre on Nov 9.

“Rounding out the autumn’s comedy season is the legendary Su Pollard on November 17.

"Known for her performances in BBC hit Hi-de-Hi! as well as numerous West End shows, join Su for an evening of hilarious stories from 50 years in show business, featuring songs from the shows, backstage secrets from her diaries and maybe even the appearance of one or two familiar characters.”

Tickets from the box office at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre are available now.