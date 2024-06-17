The Life of Christ in five-hour epic with cast of 100

The Marshall twins (contributed pic)

Wintershall presents The Life of Christ from Tuesday to Saturday, June 18-22 with Peter Bergin as Jesus leading a volunteer cast of 100 actors (www.wintershall.org.uk).

Among them are 19-year-old identical twins, Aiden and Cole Marshall, originally from Reading and now based in Guildford, who attend Guildford School of Acting who took part in the Wintershall Passion of Jesus this Easter for the first time. They are now reprising their roles of Good Thief and Bad Thief, as well as few other roles including Roman soldiers, in The Life of Christ production.

Spokeswoman Katherine Camps Kilgour said: “The epic five-hour Life of Christ returns to the stunning ground of the Wintershall estate this summer. It's a truly awe-inspiring, immersive production with a cast of more than a hundred dedicated volunteers, dressed in full costume and recreated with authentic detail. A hauntingly beautiful soundtrack and a full complement of sheep, horses, and, of course, Sam the donkey, make this one of the most moving and evocative live events of the summer.

“From Tuesday, June 18 to Saturday, June 22, from 10am to 3.30pm, Wintershall’s open-air performance of The Life of Christ, in three acts, will return to the stunning grounds of the Wintershall estate, taking the audience back in time to the Palestine of Jesus’ day. Due to high demand from school groups, June 18 and 19 are schools-only days.

“Discover the wonder of Jesus' life with an unforgettable event for all the family. The Life of Christ is a play like no other, placing you in the middle of an immersive theatre experience.

“Peter Bergin, a secondary school teacher, leads a cast of more than a hundred dedicated volunteers, dressed in full costume, as this magnificent story is movingly recreated with authentic detail in an epic production.

“Watch the Wedding in Cana, the Feeding of the 5000, the Disciples fishing on the lake and the Last Supper; just a handful of the Jesus stories that unfold before your eyes.

“Wintershall has become renowned for its large scale re-enactments of stories from the Bible. On Good Friday, the Wintershall Passion of Jesus is performed to over 20,000 people in Trafalgar Square and every summer The Life of Christ is presented at the Hutley family’s beautiful farm, Wintershall, an area of extraordinary natural beauty which sits within the rolling landscape of the Surrey Hills, less than an hour from London.

“The Life of Christ is an unforgettable live performance event for theatre lovers, families, schools, faith groups and for those who would like to know the story.