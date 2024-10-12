Goodwood's super season of flat racing ends on Sunday
A seven-race card brings down the curtain on another vintage year of equine action on the South Downs,one which has contained many highlights.
Here are some of the high points, as we have reported them:
Sunday’s action begins at 1.50pm with Goodwood’s annual race for jump jockeys – the Alderbrook Handicap.
The card includes the Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group EBF Novice Stakes at 4.10pm and ends at 5.20pm with the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap.
The going was described on Saturday as heavy, soft in places, after another wet week in the region.
That will then be racing over at Goodwood until next spring, but racegoers will be reflecting on some great 2024 highlights as they head off for a winter away from the track.
