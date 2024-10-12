Goodwood's super season of flat racing ends on Sunday

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Oct 2024, 16:33 BST
After more than five months, and 19 flat racing fixtures, Goodwood Racecourse’s 2024 season ends on Sunday afternoon.

A seven-race card brings down the curtain on another vintage year of equine action on the South Downs,one which has contained many highlights.

Here are some of the high points, as we have reported them:

Craig David and Gok Wan help Three Friday Nights go with a bang.

Who will be first past the post at Goodwood on Sunday? Picture: Malcolm WellsWho will be first past the post at Goodwood on Sunday? Picture: Malcolm Wells
Who will be first past the post at Goodwood on Sunday? Picture: Malcolm Wells

Adam Waterworth on the joys and challenges of staging the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Glorious week in 193 photos – as new Qatar deal is confirmed.

Racing and fireworks kick off August bank holiday weekend of action.

Celebration Mile day at Goodwood.

Sunday’s action begins at 1.50pm with Goodwood’s annual race for jump jockeys – the Alderbrook Handicap.

The card includes the Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group EBF Novice Stakes at 4.10pm and ends at 5.20pm with the William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap.

The going was described on Saturday as heavy, soft in places, after another wet week in the region.

That will then be racing over at Goodwood until next spring, but racegoers will be reflecting on some great 2024 highlights as they head off for a winter away from the track.

