A meeting on Thursday morning (March 24) involved officers from Adur and Worthing Councils, 'recognised union' UNISON and the GMB — whose members are in the second week of a strike.

The councils had seemed optimistic and 'welcomed signs of a positive approach' in talks 'aimed at ending the bin strike'. However, according to the GMB Union, 'recognition was discussed but pay wasn't'. Members then voted to continue with the strike action.

A councils spokesperson said: ‘It is hugely disappointing and unfair on residents that the GMB is continuing with its belligerent attitude.

"Given that we have managed to get everyone concerned around a table to begin to thrash things out towards a joint recognition deal which paves the way for formal negotiations on pay and conditions it is hard to understand why.

"The councils completely accept our workers have the right to be represented by the union of their choice and UNISON has in turn agreed to the joint deal.

"It appears beyond the GMB to make a single conciliatory move. It makes it very hard to continue in good faith and doubt whether the GMB is really interested in the welfare of our staff or more interested in a union land grab."

Speaking to the Herald, GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said the union was 'disappointed' by the council's 'disingenuous' statement.

He added: "The meeting yesterday was purely to set the stall out about how talks would look. It was all about mechanics and logistics.

"They knew what the answer was going to be when they asked us to suspend the strike action.

"We've not discussed anything about their pay yet.

"An agreement will be drawn up by the council, sent to UNISON then forwarded to us. We can then sit down and start to talk about pay.

The GMB said the meeting didn't tackle the main issue which is 'low pay for hardworking, under-appreciated workers'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"If we making progress, of course we can expect them to ask us to suspend strike action. I have no doubt our members would consider that."

Mr Palmer said the meeting didn't tackle the main issue which is 'low pay for hardworking, under-appreciated workers'.

"We were asked by the council to put it [a vote to pause the strike] to our members so we did that. I understand completely why our members are saying no.

"The strike will continue. We will now start on Monday for a second two week period of strike notice."

It comes after the GMB Sussex Branch said on social media that the 'council knows why our members have decided not to suspend action', adding: "This could potentially happen any time if the council comes forward with a significant proposal on what we put forward today (Thursday)."

However, according to the councils, the union is asking for progression in in constructive talks 'while they are holding the refuse service to ransom'.

"That is simply not the way to conduct industrial relations," a spokesperson said.

"It should also be pointed out that the GMB has still not told us exactly what it wants for its members two weeks after the strike began. Frankly we find that incredible.

"In order to create a breathing space so all sides could work towards a deal the councils had asked the GMB to pause its strike and allow residents and commercial customers to have their refuse collected.

"Yesterday afternoon the GMB signalled it would not do this, effectively leaving the strike open ended."

The councils said the talks ended on Thursday morning with agreement that UNISON, the GMB and Councils would work 'as speedily as possible' towards a recognition deal that would 'allow both unions to negotiate' on pay and conditions in the waste, refuse and recycling service.

Officers of the councils 'immediately began' to draft the agreement that is required under industrial relations laws for this process to begin.