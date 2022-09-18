The day of the State Funeral is a national bank holiday.

This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate her reign.

Some West Sussex and East Sussex County Council services will be closed as a result.

The following council services will be closed on Monday; all council offices, including customer service centres; household waste and recycling sites; libraries, registration offices and schools. West Sussex County Council’s Community Hub will also be closed on Monday. For emergency support during this time, please call 07517 498081.

However, in Hastings, bin collections ‘will be unaffected by the office closures’, according to the local borough council

Rother District Council also reported that ‘waste collections will continue as normal’.

A statement on Wealden District Council’s website reads: “All waste collection services will operate as normal on the bank holiday Monday, September 19, which has been announced to coincide with the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the last day of national mourning.

All household waste and recycling sites in Sussex will be closed on Monday, September 19 due to the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Biffa have stated that all staff will be instructed to adhere to any period of silence on the day, including turning off their engines if safe to do so.”

If you are due a refuse collection in Eastbourne on Monday, September 19, your bins will next be collected on Saturday, September 24.

Adur and Worthing Councils said ‘most bin collections’ will ‘move forward one day’.

However, in the Chichester district, no bins will be collected until the next fortnightly collection on Monday, October 3 – a month after the last bins were collected. Click here to read more.

In Arun, collections which were originally due on Monday, will now be collected on Tuesday.

In the Horsham district, households that were due a collection on Monday will instead be collected on Saturday.