Residents react to plan for 'some of UK's most recognisable retailers' to open in West Sussex town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Some of the UK’s most recognisable retailers’ might be coming to Littlehampton.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week a plan to turn two warehouse buildings, previously occupied by Amazon and The Body Shop, into a hub of retail stores was revealed.

It got our readers talking, with people leaving hundreds of comments about the news on our Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Adsett said: “We were due a Toby Carvery but that sadly didn't happen. A good-quality retail park with doctors and dentist would be good. With a public transport system to link up with all the new estates.”

The Body Shop site in Littlehampton

While Rob Belcher had big ideas: “Be great to see the transport network expanded to incorporate this and the neighbouring housing developments, it sits right next to the train line, why not a little station, think it’s much needed with all the properties even just within a mile or so.

“Also M&S, B&Q or the Range, Primark and maybe Five Guys or Greggs drive-thru would be great, plenty of room there even if Body Shop keep the warehouse, if they went too then be great for IKEA.”

Charlie Albert thought the site should have a more practical use: “Why not a hospital? The amount of new developments being erected locally, ambulance response times are bad enough as it is. Help the people that make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheila Simmonds did not feel confident about the proposal in its current form: “Could be built but won’t. How about doctors surgeries, dental practices, community centre for the elderly and the young. Of course not. That would be good for the community. So that won’t happen.”

While Maggi McLear had concerns about the traffic implications: “They will need to ensure that the roundabout is able to cope with the increased traffic in a safe manner.”

And Natasha Disney thought there should be communication between this site and the plans for a new Premier Inn in the town centre: “A Primark, B&M, maybe something to attract people to the area. It’d also be lovely if they could do something in town if they are building a Premier Inn.”

Details of which retailers might be opening have not yet been revealed, but Hallway Properties has announced the first steps in a proposed redevelopment project that would pave the way for a new wave of shops in Littlehampton. What they have said is the plan will feature ‘some of the biggest names in retail’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technical documents have been submitted to Arun District Council for the redevelopment of land at Norway Lane, which is made up of two warehouse buildings, previously occupied by Amazon, and the former headquarters of The Body Shop, which forms part of the wider Watersmead Business Park.

According to the developer: “The proposals aim to transform this long, unused space with a vibrant mix of retailers, featuring clothing and food stores, offering improved convenience for surrounding communities as well as new local jobs and training opportunities.

“The submission of technical documents marks the first step in the planning journey, with public consultation on the proposals due to be announced separately soon and a planning application submission in Spring. The early technical submissions relate to initial demolition works on part of the site to facilitate enabling works and site investigation. Furthermore, they also include screening the project for an Environmental Impact Assessment in preparation for a future planning application. Both will be explained further in the forthcoming community consultation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Harris, partner at Freeths, who are advising and leading on the planning process, said: “This is the beginning of a process that will bring new life to a site that currently sits empty. While it’s too early to announce the names involved, we can share that discussions are progressing with some of the UK’s most recognisable retailers. We are looking forward to sharing more information and meeting with local people as part of the upcoming public consultation, with details due to be announced shortly.”

It comes after news at the end of last year that The Body Shop was relocating its head office to Brighton.

The company, a stalwart of British high streets for almost 50 years, opened its first store in Brighton in 1976. The little green shop went on to become a global phenomenon, scaling to over 1,900 stores, in 75 countries. The Body Shop pioneered a new approach to selling cosmetic products that was totally at odds with the norms of the industry, putting ethics and sustainability at the heart of its products.

Most recently, head office functions have operated out of two separate locations in Littlehampton, West Sussex, and London, but will be combined under one roof for the first time in decades.

In 2023, Amazon moved its Littlehampton warehouse operations to Bognor Regis.