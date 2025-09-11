'We have been maliciously targeted' - People urged to ignore Facebook post hoax ahead of Worthing Food and Drink Festival

The Worthing Food and Drink Festival will be going ahead this weekend – despite a post from a fake Facebook account stating otherwise.

The Worthing Food and Drink Festival returns to Steyne Gardens this weekend (Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14), running from 10am to 7pm each day.

This free event is one of the town’s highlights, attracting thousands of visitors with its mix of food, drink, and entertainment.

Sadly, there was a fake cancellation announcement doing the rounds on social media.

Hundreds gathered in Steyne Gardens to take part in last year’s Worthing Food and Drink Festival. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Addressing the hoax, a statement from the event organiser – the Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District – read: “Please be aware, this is not from Worthing BID, we have been maliciously targeted.

"This person has no association with the BID. We have worked really hard on this event and it’s still very much going ahead.”

The fake Facebook page, in question, stated that the food and drink festival was cancelled ‘due to adverse weather’. It added that traders will not receive a refund, with money instead ‘donated to our chosen charity’.

The page was almost identical to the real Worthing BID, with the same profile picture, but the word business was spelt incorrectly.

To find the official page on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/Worthingbid

The Worthing BID added: “Rain won’t stop us! With a marquee three times the size and a big beer tent, the festival is bigger and better than ever. Come celebrate our amazing town and independents — this is what it means to Love Worthing.

"We’ve got you covered: We are not going to let a bit of rain stop us from bringing you the biggest and best festival yet. With a marquee three times the size and a large beer tent, we’ve made sure the celebrations can carry on, whatever the weather.

"This is your chance to come together, support our independent traders, and celebrate everything that makes our town special. This is what it means to love Worthing.”

More than 60 traders will be taking part in the festival, offering everything from sizzling street food and artisan cheese to sweet treats and locally produced gin. Look out for names such as Mac Daddy, Boom Sauce, 3 Bros, So Dumpling Good, German Sausage Co., Churros Ole, Joe’s Chilli Sauce, Silent Pool Gin, and Worthing Gin. Local pubs and restaurants including The Old Bike Store, Egremont, and Rose and Crown will also be bringing their flavours to the festival.

Entertainment is woven throughout the weekend with roaming performances rather than a central stage. Confirmed acts include the Duo Millers stilt walkers, David Croucher’s close-up magic, live buskers all day, and a special performance by the Rock Choir on Saturday at 2pm.

One of the weekend’s highlights is the Chilli Eating Competition, hosted by Boom Sauce on Sunday, September 14, at 2pm, where brave contestants can battle it out for a £100 Worthing Gift Card prize.

Families are well catered for, with child-friendly portions, mini meals, and plenty of sweet snacks to enjoy. Even dogs are welcome, with treats available from selected stalls.

