National Express services continue to operate during M25 weekend closures in March

National Express coach services will continue to operate during the upcoming weekend closures of the M25 between junctions 10 and 11.

The UK’s leading scheduled coach operator is reassuring passengers that they will still be able to reach their destinations, with services operating along diverted routes between 9pm Friday, March 7 and 6am Monday, March 10, and between 9pm Friday, March 21 and 6am Monday, March 24.

Some delays are expected, and customers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, particularly for those travelling to London Heathrow and Gatwick Airport.

For the latest updates customers can visit www.nationalexpress.com/liveserviceupdates or track their coach service on coachtracker.nationalexpress.com.