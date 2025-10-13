Dame Patricia Routledge - funeral date confirmed

The funeral of Dame Patricia Routledge will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at 1pm in Chichester Cathedral.

Star of stage and screen Dame Patricia, who died on October 3 at the age of 96, lived in Chichester for many years. She worshipped regularly at the cathedral and was thrilled earlier this year when the cathedral bells rang out for her birthday.

Dame Patricia was frequently to be seen at cathedral concerts and was a keen supporter of cathedral initiatives including the on-going fund-raising to secure the long-term future of the cathedral’s music provision.

Dame Patricia was perhaps best known for her television roles including Keeping Up Appearances, Hetty Wainthrop and Talking Heads but she was proudest of a remarkable career on the stage, at Chichester Festival Theatre in particular.

Patricia Routledge's Chichester roles included: the Mother-in-Law in The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Agatha Posket in The Magistrate (also West End) and Lady Fidget in The Country Wife (1969); Georgiana Tidman in Dandy Dick (also West End, 1973); Made in Heaven and Emilia in Othello (1975); Come for the Ride (one woman show, 1989); Peggy Schofield in A Woman of No Importance and Miss Ruddock in A Lady of Letters (both Talking Heads, 1991); Mrs Malaprop in The Rivals (also West End) and Miss Dyott in The Schoolmistress (1994); Beatrix Potter in Beatrix (also UK tour, 1996); Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest (also Theatre Royal Haymarket, Australian tour, Savoy, 1999); The Duchess in Wild Orchids (2002); Miss Protheroe/Doreen in Office Suite (also UK tour, 2007); and Admission: One Shilling and Facing the Music.