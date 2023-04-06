A charity is warning of a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ if Government plans to house asylum seekers on a site in East Sussex go ahead.

Asylum Matters said it and 170 other organisations have written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to urge him to ‘listen to common sense’ and scrap plans for asylum centres at Bexhill, Wethersfield and Scampton, as well as on ferries and barges.

The letter, which has been signed by national and local organisations across Britain, said the sites are ‘deeply unsuitable’ and the Government risks creating ‘an entirely preventable humanitarian catastrophe’ if it presses ahead with plans to house people seeking asylum on these sites.

Last Wednesday (March 29), the Home Office announced plans to turn the Northeye site in Bexhill, a former prison and training centre, into a centre for asylum seekers. The site is one of three to be chosen in the UK, and will accommodate up to 1,200 people.

The letter said: “We believe people should be housed in communities, not camps. Placing thousands of people in confined sites, in remote locations, will cause significant harm to people fleeing war and persecution and damage community relations.

“If these sites are allowed to go ahead, people seeking safety will find themselves isolated in prison-like conditions without adequate advice, healthcare, or support. These facilities will segregate and re-traumatise people, and are being planned with no consideration of either the needs of people seeking asylum or local communities. The complete lack of prior consultation with the communities where these sites are planned is inexcusable and emblematic of the Home Office’s wider approach.

“The safest, quickest and most cost-effective way to end the use of hotels and fix the problems in our asylum accommodation system would be through making fair and timely decisions on people’s asylum claims. The Government must also recommit to working in partnership with local authorities and devolved administrations to improve asylum dispersal and accommodation, with adequate resources and meaningful consultation.

“This is a manufactured crisis of the Government’s own making, and we refuse to stand by while vulnerable people and local communities pay the price. We urge you to listen to common sense and change course now, before you create an entirely preventable humanitarian catastrophe.”

Since the proposals were unveiled, residents in Bexhill have raised concerns. A public gathering was held outside Northeye on Saturday (April 1). Another event was held outside Bexhill town hall yesterday (Wednesday, April 5).

At Saturday’s gathering emotions ran high as residents voiced their concerns.

Lisa Marchant, who organised the event, said she and other residents have been delivering flyers outlining the Home Office’s plans, knocking on more than 200 doors. She added that a lot of people were ‘very distraught and distressed’ over the proposals.

Simon Hester, chair of Hastings & District Trades Union Council and representing Stand Up To Racism, said the plans were ‘scapegoating refugees for the Government’s own failures’.

He said: "Refugees are not to blame for the housing crisis nor the NHS crisis. Of course an internment camp is not an appropriate place for refugees but the problem has been created by the Government. Refugees should be allowed to work and allowed to live in our community.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We expect there to be around 800 people in phase one of the site opening by September 2023. We plan to accommodate around 1,200 people by December 2023. The site will accommodate single adult male asylum seekers.

“By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.”

1 . Northeye site in Bexhill Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: staff

2 . Northeye site in Bexhill Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: staff

3 . Northeye site in Bexhill Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: staff

4 . Northeye site in Bexhill Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: staff