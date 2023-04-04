A town council in East Sussex has cancelled its forthcoming meetings over ‘concerns for councillors’, the public’s and staff’s safety’ amid reports of a planned protest over proposals to build a centre for asylum seekers.

Last Wednesday (March 29), the Home Office announced plans to turn the Northeye site in Bexhill, a former prison and training centre, into a centre for asylum seekers.

The site is one of three to be chosen in the UK, and will accommodate up to 1,200 people.

Since the proposals were unveiled, residents in the area have raised concerns, who held a public gathering held outside Northeye on Saturday (April 1).

On its website and Facebook page, a statement from Bexhill Town Council said: “It is with regret that we have taken the decision to postpone our forthcoming council meetings.

“Following the announcement by the Home Office for proposals to house asylum seekers at the Northeye site in Bexhill, it has been reported that a large number of protestors intend to confront councillors both outside the Town Hall and in the meeting.

“While we completely empathise with our residents’ concerns about this proposal, our highest priority must be the safety of councillors, staff and the public.

“Having reviewed the limited capacity at the town hall we do not feel that it is a safe place to facilitate a meeting of this importance. We intend to organise a public meeting at a more suitable venue in due course. We will do our best to enable a safe environment for residents to air their views.

“The town council continues to work closely with Rother District Council to understand all of the facts and represent the people of Bexhill.”

A planning meeting and full council meeting were scheduled to take place tomorrow evening (Wednesday, April 5).

At Saturday’s gathering emotions ran high as residents voiced their concerns.

Lisa Marchant, who organised the event, said she and other residents have been delivering flyers outlining the Home Office’s plans, knocking on more than 200 doors. She added that a lot of people were ‘very distraught and distressed’ over the proposals.

Simon Hester, chair of Hastings & District Trades Union Council and representing Stand Up To Racism, said the plans were ‘scapegoating refugees for the Government’s own failures’.

He said: "Refugees are not to blame for the housing crisis nor the NHS crisis. Of course an internment camp is not an appropriate place for refugees but the problem has been created by the Government. Refugees should be allowed to work and allowed to live in our community.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We expect there to be around 800 people in phase one of the site opening by September 2023. We plan to accommodate around 1,200 people by December 2023. The site will accommodate single adult male asylum seekers.

“By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.”

1 . Bexhill Town Hall.JPG Bexhill town hall Photo: Contributed

2 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff

3 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff

4 . Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Public gathering by the gates of the Northeye site in Bexhill on Saturday April 1. Photo: staff