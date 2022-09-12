The death of Her Majesty The Queen was announced last Thursday (September 8).

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history. Click here to sign our online book of condolence.

In line with official protocol, the initial Proclamation of King Charles III was held on Saturday at 11am at St James’s Palace in London and then ‘cascaded’ throughout the UK.

Further localised events were held across the country on Sunday.

Adur and Worthing Councils said ‘several hundred people’ were in attendance across its own two events.

It comes after books of condolence were opened at the Shoreham Centre and at Worthing Town Hall.

Crowds gathered outside Worthing Town Hall to hear the mayor, Henna Chowdhury, read the proclamation of King Charles III at 2.30pm.

Adur District Council chairman, Andy McGregor, read the proclamation to a crowd outside the Shoreham Centre at 3.30pm.

“Thank you to all those who joined us,” a council spokesperson said.

The ancient ceremony was also held around the steps of West Sussex County Hall in Chichester at 1pm.

Lady Emma Barnard, the monarch’s personal representative in West Sussex, addressed hundreds of people who had travelled from across the county to witness the occasion.

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mr James Whitmore, then formally read the Proclamation on the steps of County Hall. Click here to read more.

